Edinburgh property: Five bedroom detached house for sale in South Queensferry in Station Road

Five bedroom detached home on the market in South Queensferry

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:23 GMT

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this impressive five bedroom detached house for sale in South Queensferry, currently available at offers over £620,000. The substantial detached villa is in the picturesque seaside town in the shadows of the Forth bridges. The property at 90 Station Road is a stone’s throw from Dalmeny Railway Station, and in easy reach of amenities and the Queensferry Crossing. To view this property, call 0131 253 2707.

The fabulous open plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi-folding doors.

1. Kitchen and living space

The fabulous open plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi-folding doors. Photo: ESPC

The property's contemporary family bathroom.

2. Bathroom

The property's contemporary family bathroom. Photo: ESPC

The generously proportioned dual-aspect sitting room.

3. Sitting room

The generously proportioned dual-aspect sitting room. Photo: ESPC

To the front of the property there is a large driveway with double gates leading to the generous sized south facing garden, with a single garage, which has been converted into a gym/office.

4. 90 Station Road, South Queensferry

To the front of the property there is a large driveway with double gates leading to the generous sized south facing garden, with a single garage, which has been converted into a gym/office. Photo: ESPC

