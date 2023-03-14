Edinburgh property: Five bedroom detached house for sale in South Queensferry in Station Road
Five bedroom detached home on the market in South Queensferry
Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this impressive five bedroom detached house for sale in South Queensferry, currently available at offers over £620,000. The substantial detached villa is in the picturesque seaside town in the shadows of the Forth bridges. The property at 90 Station Road is a stone’s throw from Dalmeny Railway Station, and in easy reach of amenities and the Queensferry Crossing. To view this property, call 0131 253 2707.
