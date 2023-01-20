Victorian home by the beach on the market

An impressive five bedroom flat in Portobello, featuring a roof garden with view of Arthur’s Seat and the Pentland Hills, has gone on the market.

The property at 1 Pittville Street is currently available at offers over £795,000 and includes a generous family room or double bedroom with original feature fireplace, two studies offering room for home working or peaceful room to relax, and gas central heating throughout.

Enjoy a coastal location with this five-bedroom main door, double upper property in Edinburgh's Portobello. A stone-built Victorian home and minutes from Portobello beach and High Street, it boasts outstanding accommodation. The generous and stylish interiors are complemented by an enviable decked roof terrace offering panoramic views. With fantastic amenities on the doorstep, quick access to the city centre and well-regarded schooling this will make an outstanding family home.

1. Garden with a view The spectacular fully decked roof terrace with panoramic views of Arthur‘s Seat, the Pentland Hills and the North Sea. Photo: KUDREL LUKASZ Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The property includes this spectacular designer kitchen with island/breakfast bar, stylish sleek handleless cabinetry and integrated appliances including double Siemens oven and Miele dishwasher. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel Photo Sales

3. Drawing room A light, bay-windowed drawing room overlooking Abercorn Park with an abundance of period features including exquisite ornate cornicing, ceiling rose, working shutters and a focal fireplace with a wood burning stove. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel Photo Sales

4. Dining room The perfect spot for family dining or having friends round for a bite to eat. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel Photo Sales