Edinburgh property: Five bedroom Portobello double upper flat with private roof garden with views of Arthur's Seat and Pentland Hills
Victorian home by the beach on the market
An impressive five bedroom flat in Portobello, featuring a roof garden with view of Arthur’s Seat and the Pentland Hills, has gone on the market.
The property at 1 Pittville Street is currently available at offers over £795,000 and includes a generous family room or double bedroom with original feature fireplace, two studies offering room for home working or peaceful room to relax, and gas central heating throughout.
Enjoy a coastal location with this five-bedroom main door, double upper property in Edinburgh's Portobello. A stone-built Victorian home and minutes from Portobello beach and High Street, it boasts outstanding accommodation. The generous and stylish interiors are complemented by an enviable decked roof terrace offering panoramic views. With fantastic amenities on the doorstep, quick access to the city centre and well-regarded schooling this will make an outstanding family home.