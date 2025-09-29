The flat is on the ground floor and has excellent transport links | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This beautifully presented two-bedroom flat on Rosebery Crescent offers the perfect blend of Victorian character and contemporary style, just steps from Haymarket Station in Edinburgh’s sought-after West End

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This beautifully presented ground-floor flat on Rosebery Crescent, Edinburgh, is on the market for offers over £435,000. Set in an impressive Victorian building just moments from Haymarket Station, it’s a home that blends classic period features with a modern, stylish finish.

Book a viewing through Purplebricks to experience this property for yourself. With their easy-to-use website and local experts across Edinburgh, Purplebricks makes it simple to arrange a visit and take the next step towards your new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen is fully fitted, with modern appliances | Purplebricks

Inside, you’ll find a light-filled bay-windowed lounge with ornate cornicing, a marble fireplace, high ceilings and a gas stove – the kind of room that sets the tone for the rest of the property.

The contemporary kitchen has been thoughtfully designed with natural wood cabinetry, tiled splashbacks, integrated appliances and stainless-steel fittings.

At a glance Two-bedroom ground-floor flat Victorian building with period features Stylish kitchen and modern bathroom Elegant bay-windowed lounge with fireplace Prime West End location near Haymarket Station

Two generously sized double bedrooms follow, the principal featuring built-in wardrobes and a charming window seat. A split-level bathroom with a sleek three-piece suite and separate shower enclosure completes the interior, delivering a touch of luxury to everyday living.

Gas central heating, sash and case windows with working shutters, engineered wood flooring and ample storage add to the appeal, while residents benefit from on-street permit parking. The flat also comes with the advantage of no onward chain, making for a smoother move.

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here