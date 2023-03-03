The former Abbotsford Guest House in Pilrig, which includes an astonishing 11 bedrooms, is currently on the market at offers over £775,000.

Situated at 36 Pilrig Street, the property is a rarely available, Victorian mid-terraced villa, located in the popular district of Pilrig in the east of Edinburgh. The property has been used as a popular guesthouse for many years but would also make an excellent family home. To view this property, call 0131 253 2707 or [email protected]