News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh property: Former Abbotsford Guest House in Pilrig with 11 bedrooms up for sale

Victorian mid-terraced villa in Pilrig on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
2 minutes ago

The former Abbotsford Guest House in Pilrig, which includes an astonishing 11 bedrooms, is currently on the market at offers over £775,000.

Situated at 36 Pilrig Street, the property is a rarely available, Victorian mid-terraced villa, located in the popular district of Pilrig in the east of Edinburgh. The property has been used as a popular guesthouse for many years but would also make an excellent family home. To view this property, call 0131 253 2707 or [email protected]

1. Former guest house

The Pilrig property has been used as a popular guesthouse for many years.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales

2. Family room

The family room with fireplace with a marble mantlepiece.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales

3. Second floor bedrooms

The second-floor features four further bedrooms, with bedroom eight benefiting from an en suite shower room, and a shower room.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales

4. Shower room and toilet

Just one of the property's seven bathroom/ shower rooms.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EdinburghVictorian