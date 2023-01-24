Edinburgh property: Former schoolhouse Pentland House in Gorgie Road on market as family home
Quaint Victorian family home on the market
A converted former Victorian school house in Gorgie is on the market, offering a superb detached period home with private, south-facing garden and driveway for two vehicles.
Currently on the market at offers over £369,000, Pentland House at 341 Gorgie Road was the headteacher’s house when first built in the late 1800s, then up until the 1980s it was the adjacent school’s janitor’s house.
Full of charm and character, Pentland House is a traditional stone-built Victorian villa with a wealth of period features combined with the functionality of modern day living. The added advantages of an enclosed private garden and a mono-block driveway to the front and side, providing off-street parking for two vehicles.
The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, and offers the potential for extension, subject of course, to the necessary local authority permissions.
To view this property call 07483361731 or go to the ESPC website.