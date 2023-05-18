News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Four-bed bungalow offers spacious family home in city’s south

Growing families will be drawn to this beautiful four-bedroom bungalow with an attic conversion in Gilmerton.

By Special Reports
Published 18th May 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read

The accommodation of the corner-plot home consists of an attractive vestibule with a stunning stained-glass window and Velux skylight; a bright living room with bay-window and gas fireplace; a spacious dining room with an Edinburgh press, and a charming kitchen with blue units, a pulley-system drying rack, and access to the attic space aloft.

The property has four bedrooms – a main double bedroom with bay window and integrated storage; two further good-sized bedrooms, both with ample room for freestanding furniture, and a fourth double bedroom with integrated wardrobe space and access to the eaves.

There is also a home office space, which has stunning views across to Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat, and two bathrooms.

447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh
There are generous gardens surrounding the detached home, well hidden from the outside world by well-maintained hedges. It benefits from a mix of patio, lawn, and chipped areas, making it a lovely space for all the family to enjoy.

447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh, EH17 7JJ. Offers over £375,000. Marketed by Neilsons

447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh
447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh
