1 . Open plan kitchen/living/dining room

The heart of the home: the fabulous open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room. With south-facing bi-folding doors spanning almost the entire rear wall and opening onto the garden, this room is perfect for year-round entertaining. A palette of Farrow & Ball neutral and on-trend navy-blue décor is accompanied by an exposed brick accent wall and the same handsome oak flooring as the hall, and a wood-burning Hwam stove creates a warming focal point around which lounge and dining furniture can be arranged. The kitchen also offers space for a breakfast bar and is equipped with navy-blue cabinets, a granite worktop, a Belfast sink with a Quooker tap, and splashback tiling, as well as high-end integrated appliances comprising a Gaggenau oven, a gas hob, an extractor hood, a wine cooler, a Miele coffee machine, a microwave, and a dishwasher, whilst an American-style fridge/ freezer is included.

Photo: ESPC