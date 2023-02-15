Impressive family Edinburgh property includes stunning open plan kitchen/ living room and dining room
Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is a stunning four bedroom detached bungalow for sale in desirable Juniper Green, currently on the market at offers over £675,000.
This traditional detached house at 38 Woodhall Terrace boasts stylish and spacious, family orientated accommodation, including an impressive open plan kitchen/living/dining room, a second reception area, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, plus generous gardens, an attached garage, and a driveway.
Two double bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, both with an en-suite shower room. The remaining two bedrooms are on the first floor: one boasts an en-suite shower room whilst the other has French windows framing far-reaching views.
Open viewings on Thursday 6.30-8pm or Sunday 2-4pm - no appointment required. Extras: all fitted floor coverings, window coverings, light fittings, integrated kitchen appliances, fridge/freezer, and washing machine will be included in the sale. Other items may be available by separate negotiation.
1. Open plan kitchen/living/dining room
The heart of the home: the fabulous open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room. With south-facing bi-folding doors spanning almost the entire rear wall and opening onto the garden, this room is perfect for year-round entertaining. A palette of Farrow & Ball neutral and on-trend navy-blue décor is accompanied by an exposed brick accent wall and the same handsome oak flooring as the hall, and a wood-burning Hwam stove creates a warming focal point around which lounge and dining furniture can be arranged. The kitchen also offers space for a breakfast bar and is equipped with navy-blue cabinets, a granite worktop, a Belfast sink with a Quooker tap, and splashback tiling, as well as high-end integrated appliances comprising a Gaggenau oven, a gas hob, an extractor hood, a wine cooler, a Miele coffee machine, a microwave, and a dishwasher, whilst an American-style fridge/ freezer is included.
Photo: ESPC
2. Bathroom
The stylish family bathroom, with metro tiling and a freestanding roll-top bathtub.
Photo: ESPC
3. Large garden
Externally, the home's spacious, private, and enviably south facing rear garden features a large lawn, a decked dining terrace, a patio and a delightful summerhouse. Excellent private parking is provided by an attached garage and a driveway.
Photo: ESPC
4. Principal bedroom
The principal bedroom boasts a dressing area, a large built-in wardrobe, bi-folding doors, and an en-suite shower room.
Photo: ESPC