Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this impressive four bedroom detached house for sale in the Davidson’s Mains area.
Available for offers over £720,000, 6 Marchfield Park Lane is a beautifully presented and spacious modern detached family home with gardens, a driveway and an integrated garage. The property is set in an exclusive cul-de-sac, on a most generous corner plot in the highly sought-after area of Davidsons Mains, west of Edinburgh city centre.
1. 6 Marchfield Park Lane, Davidson's Mains
Highlights in this property include a quality integrated kitchen, stylish bathroom suites, extensive contemporary flooring, and generous room sizes.
Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
With dual access from the hall and dining room, the stylish kitchen is fitted with modern units and worktops, a tiled surround, and a sink with drainer; and features ample space for a further dining area and a patio door accessing the southeasterly facing rear garden. Appliances include an integrated oven, a gas hob with an extractor hood above, a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.
Photo: ESPC
3. Living room
To the front, the generously sized living room features a large bay window, a central light fitting and double doors opening into the dining room to the rear.
Photo: ESPC
4. Relax in the garden
Externally, the property benefits from an extensive garden with an L-shaped plot incorporating a large lawn green, a patio to the rear, four storage sheds, and a garden office with a kitchenette and a WC.
Photo: ESPC