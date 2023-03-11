News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Four bedroom detached house for sale in Davidson's Mains

Kevin Quinn
11th Mar 2023, 2:57pm
Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this impressive four bedroom detached house for sale in the Davidson’s Mains area.

Available for offers over £720,000, 6 Marchfield Park Lane is a beautifully presented and spacious modern detached family home with gardens, a driveway and an integrated garage. The property is set in an exclusive cul-de-sac, on a most generous corner plot in the highly sought-after area of Davidsons Mains, west of Edinburgh city centre.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2982.

Highlights in this property include a quality integrated kitchen, stylish bathroom suites, extensive contemporary flooring, and generous room sizes.

With dual access from the hall and dining room, the stylish kitchen is fitted with modern units and worktops, a tiled surround, and a sink with drainer; and features ample space for a further dining area and a patio door accessing the southeasterly facing rear garden. Appliances include an integrated oven, a gas hob with an extractor hood above, a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.

To the front, the generously sized living room features a large bay window, a central light fitting and double doors opening into the dining room to the rear.

Externally, the property benefits from an extensive garden with an L-shaped plot incorporating a large lawn green, a patio to the rear, four storage sheds, and a garden office with a kitchenette and a WC.

