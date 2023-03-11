2 . Kitchen

With dual access from the hall and dining room, the stylish kitchen is fitted with modern units and worktops, a tiled surround, and a sink with drainer; and features ample space for a further dining area and a patio door accessing the southeasterly facing rear garden. Appliances include an integrated oven, a gas hob with an extractor hood above, a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.

Photo: ESPC