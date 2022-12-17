Unique property on the market

Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a four bedroom detached family home in South Queensferry.

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive and unique stone-built 1870 villa with many period features, lovely gardens and driveway, situated within the historic seaside town of South Queensferry, close to excellent commuting links and many local amenities.

Currently on the market at offers over £550,000, The Old Schoolhouse, 1a Kirkliston Road, features well-proportioned bedrooms, attic space and a superb fully enclosed garden.

A spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “The accommodation would make an ideal purchase for growing families looking for a fine family home in a sought-after location. In brief the subject comprises; entrance porch leading to welcoming entrance hallway, light and airy reception room with multi-fuel burner, formal dining room with storage cupboard and outdoor patio area (accessed through the back), good size second family room with storage cupboard/box room off it, stylish fitted dining kitchen with appliances and beautiful exposed beams, and a utility room off the kitchen with contemporary shower room.

"Finally, the upstairs accommodation comprises; generously proportioned principal bedroom with feature fireplace and an impressive dressing room/office/forth bedroom off it, two further good sized double bedrooms, family bathroom with white three-piece suite and shower over bath. Further benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, working shutters and hatch accessing attic, providing excellent storage space.

“A real feature of this property is the superb, beautifully maintained and fully enclosed garden to the front and side. The landscaped garden is mainly laid to lawn and creates the ideal environment for children to play and to enjoy outside dining/relaxing. To the back you can find the driveway providing useful off-street parking. There is also ample on-street parking to the front and surrounding area.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2858.

1. collage (1).jpg The Old Schoolhouse, 1a Kirkliston Road, South Queensferry is on the market at offers over £550,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2. Spacious The accommodation would make an ideal purchase for the growing families looking for a fine family home in a sought after location. Photo: sub Photo Sales

3. Views The property offers impressive views of the Firth of Forth. Photo: sub Photo Sales

4. Bathroom The family bathroom features a white three-piece suite and shower over bath. Photo: sub Photo Sales