Edinburgh property: Four bedroom townhouse for sale in Fettes

Fettes townhouse includes stunning kitchen

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is a four bedroom townhouse for sale in Fettes which includes an eye-catching modern kitchen with a bright dining area.

Currently on the market at offers over £540,000, 24 Kimmerghame Drive is a highly desirable townhouse very well situated within the popular Fettes area of Edinburgh. This property also benefits from, gas central heating, full double glazing and is wired for high-speed internet. Viewing of this property is highly recommended.

The kitchen/diner provides access via large glass doors into the private south facing garden and single garage.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen/diner provides access via large glass doors into the private south facing garden and single garage. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel

The bright dining area at the end of the kitchen is perfect for a sit down meal together.

2. Dining area

The bright dining area at the end of the kitchen is perfect for a sit down meal together. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel

On the first floor, you will find the spacious, bright living room with access to a balcony which allows for more light to flood in.

3. Lounge 1.jpg

On the first floor, you will find the spacious, bright living room with access to a balcony which allows for more light to flood in. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel

An excellent opportunity has arisen to acquire this highly desirable townhouse within the popular Fettes area of Edinburgh. Internally this accommodation is in excellent decorative order.

4. 24 Kimmerghame Drive, Fettes

An excellent opportunity has arisen to acquire this highly desirable townhouse within the popular Fettes area of Edinburgh. Internally this accommodation is in excellent decorative order. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel

