Edinburgh property: Glamorous family home in coveted area, with five bedrooms and extensive south-facing garden

The well laid out accommodation is arranged over two levels and comprises on the ground floor, entrance vestibule, hall with under stairs storage cupboard, bright living room with feature fireplace and box bay window area with patio doors leading to the rear garden, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, conservatory/dining area, three sizeable double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a dining/play room, and a family bathroom, while the upper level features a further two bedrooms and ample eaves storage.