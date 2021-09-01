Edinburgh property: Gorgeous 5-bedroom Victorian terraced house in Morningside, with period details aplenty

Beautifully presented, the property is set over three floors and provides spacious and versatile accommodation.

The ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming hall with tiled flooring, coat and storage cupboards, large bright drawing room with bay window, fitted kitchen with large shelved larder, dining room/family room, utility room, and WC.

The first floor features a principal bedroom with bay window, two double bedrooms, one currently being used as a home office, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle, while the upper level has two double bedrooms, one with large storage cupboard, and a further bathroom.

Externally, the front garden consists of patio and mature shrubs, while the enclosed rear garden is fully slabbed and includes a shed and bike storage.

On the market with Murray Beith Murray for offers over £950,000, more details can be found HERE.

