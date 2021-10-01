Edinburgh property: Gorgeous looking 5-bedroom end-terraced house with spacious rooms and lovely garden

The spacious accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises a south-facing lounge with gas fireplace and patio doors out to the rear garden, light and airy dining room with lovely bay window, kitchen with stylish modern cabinets and integrated appliances, second more formal living room with triple windows, and a handy downstairs WC with utility cupboard.

The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite shower, three further double bedrooms, fifth bedroom with skylight currently being utilised as a home office, and a bright family bathroom with modern three-piece suite.

Externally, a driveway to the front offers off-street parking for three cars, while the sunny, landscaped rear garden has excellent privacy fringed by mature trees and well-established leafy greens and includes a timber decked area for alfresco dining, and a manicured lawn.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

