Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Highly desirable 3-bedroom main door upper mews flat within a charming terrace in idyllic waterside setting

Set within a period stone-built mews terrace along a quaint cobbled lane, this appealing flat promises a stylish and comfortable home in the heart of Dean Village, just a short walk from the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 2:37 pm

Brimming with character and presented with thoughtful contemporary interiors, the property lies close to the tranquil Water of Leith walkway and offers potential membership to Belgrave Crescent Gardens, a residents' garden boasting seven acres of lovely maintained grounds.

The beautifully presented accommodation comprises main door with secure entry system, ground floor hall with utility cupboard, kitchen with bright dining area, cosy sitting room with log-burning stove, three double bedrooms with thoughtful décor, and a stylish bathroom.

On the market with Cullerton’s for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Dean Path, Dean, Edinburgh

Kitchen and dining area.

2. Dean Path, Dean, Edinburgh

Kitchen.

3. Dean Path, Dean, Edinburgh

Dining area.

4. Dean Path, Dean, Edinburgh

Sitting room.

