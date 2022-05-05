Edinburgh property: Highly desirable 3-bedroom main door upper mews flat within a charming terrace in idyllic waterside setting

Brimming with character and presented with thoughtful contemporary interiors, the property lies close to the tranquil Water of Leith walkway and offers potential membership to Belgrave Crescent Gardens, a residents' garden boasting seven acres of lovely maintained grounds.

The beautifully presented accommodation comprises main door with secure entry system, ground floor hall with utility cupboard, kitchen with bright dining area, cosy sitting room with log-burning stove, three double bedrooms with thoughtful décor, and a stylish bathroom.

On the market with Cullerton’s for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

