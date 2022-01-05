Edinburgh property: Immaculate 3-bedroom main door lower flat with lovely private garden

The accommodation is presented in walk-in condition and comprises welcoming entrance hallway, bright bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace, contemporary dining kitchen which has been extended to make an open plan family friendly space, three well-proportioned double bedrooms, useful utility room, stylish shower room, and an elegant main bathroom.

Externally, there is a small garden to the front, while the fully enclosed rear garden has a delightful decked area ideal for al fresco dining, as well as a section of artificial turf.

On the market with Warners for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Prospect Bank Terrace, Leith Links Hallway. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. Prospect Bank Terrace, Leith Links Hallway. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. Prospect Bank Terrace, Leith Links Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. Prospect Bank Terrace, Leith Links Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales