Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Immaculate 3-bedroom main door lower flat with lovely private garden

This stunning ground floor villa is set on a quiet street in the popular Leith Links area of the city, moments from vast open green spaces, excellent local amenities and quick transport links.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:37 pm

The accommodation is presented in walk-in condition and comprises welcoming entrance hallway, bright bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace, contemporary dining kitchen which has been extended to make an open plan family friendly space, three well-proportioned double bedrooms, useful utility room, stylish shower room, and an elegant main bathroom.

Externally, there is a small garden to the front, while the fully enclosed rear garden has a delightful decked area ideal for al fresco dining, as well as a section of artificial turf.

On the market with Warners for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

