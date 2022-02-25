Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Immaculately finished, this 2-bedroom first floor flat would make a fantastic starter home

A stunning first floor flat which has been beautifully refurbished throughout, making for an ideal city centre residence and located within the popular Marchmont area, a stone’s throw from The Meadows.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:30 pm

Internally, the accommodation is in excellent decorative order and comprises entrance hallway, bright and spacious sitting room with feature fireplace, period cornicing and lovely green views, dining kitchen finished to an exceptional standard, two great sized double bedrooms, and a modern partly-tiled shower room.

The property also benefits from sash and case windows throughout, gas central heating, communal garden grounds to the rear, and permit parking.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

