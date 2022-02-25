Edinburgh property: Immaculately finished, this 2-bedroom first floor flat would make a fantastic starter home

Internally, the accommodation is in excellent decorative order and comprises entrance hallway, bright and spacious sitting room with feature fireplace, period cornicing and lovely green views, dining kitchen finished to an exceptional standard, two great sized double bedrooms, and a modern partly-tiled shower room.

The property also benefits from sash and case windows throughout, gas central heating, communal garden grounds to the rear, and permit parking.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

