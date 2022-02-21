Edinburgh property: Immaculately presented 2-bedroom mid-terraced farm cottage, with private garden and allocated parking

Set over two floors and with extensive contemporary flooring and lighting, the accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room/kitchen, two double bedrooms, family bathroom, and a ground floor WC.
In addition, there is gas central heating, double glazing, multiple TV points, modern internal doors, and a floored loft for additional storage.
Externally, the property benefits from a southerly facing low-maintenance garden with a patio area, and a residential car park beyond.
On the market with MOV8 Real Estate for offers over £310,000, more details can be found HERE, but hurry, as a closing date has been set of February 22 at 11am.