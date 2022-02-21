Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Immaculately presented 2-bedroom mid-terraced farm cottage, with private garden and allocated parking

Accessed by a unique 'country lane' and with a secluded and rural atmosphere, this lovely house forms part of an exclusive, high-end conversion of Georgian farm cottages, located in the Brunstane area, east of Edinburgh centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:00 pm

Set over two floors and with extensive contemporary flooring and lighting, the accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room/kitchen, two double bedrooms, family bathroom, and a ground floor WC.

In addition, there is gas central heating, double glazing, multiple TV points, modern internal doors, and a floored loft for additional storage.

Externally, the property benefits from a southerly facing low-maintenance garden with a patio area, and a residential car park beyond.

On the market with MOV8 Real Estate for offers over £310,000, more details can be found HERE, but hurry, as a closing date has been set of February 22 at 11am.

1. Brunstane Road South, Brunstane

With French doors to the garden patio, the living room is filled with superb natural light.

Photo: MOV8 Real Estate

Photo Sales

2. Brunstane Road South, Brunstane

Living room.

Photo: MOV8 Real Estate

Photo Sales

3. Brunstane Road South, Brunstane

Living room.

Photo: MOV8 Real Estate

Photo Sales

4. Brunstane Road South, Brunstane

Semi-open to the lounge, the kitchen is set to the rear with stone-effect worktops and a breakfast bar.

Photo: MOV8 Real Estate

Photo Sales
EdinburghGeorgian
Next Page
Page 1 of 5