The flat is on the first floor of the building.

Edinburgh property: Immaculately presented 2-bedroom quadruple-aspect first floor flat on the banks of the Water of Leith

Part of Edinburgh's Council's Golden Share scheme, this beautiful apartment is part of a modern and factored block set within mature woodlands in a quiet residential development in popular Currie, to the southwest of the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:16 pm

In ready-to-move-in condition, highlights include a private balcony, quality flooring, and stylish décor throughout, and the accommodation comprises entrance hall, open plan living/dining room and fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite, a further double bedroom, and a bathroom.

In addition, the building benefits from a secure entry system, ample parking for residents, and well kept grounds.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate for a fixed price of £214,400, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kinleith Mill Road, Currie

The entrance hall includes ample space for freestanding furniture and three separate cupboards for storage.

Photo: Mov8

2. Kinleith Mill Road, Currie

Hall.

Photo: Mov8

3. Kinleith Mill Road, Currie

Open plan living / dining / kitchen.

Photo: Mov8

4. Kinleith Mill Road, Currie

Living area with doors to balcony.

Photo: Mov8

