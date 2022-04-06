Edinburgh property: Immaculately presented 2-bedroom quadruple-aspect first floor flat on the banks of the Water of Leith

In ready-to-move-in condition, highlights include a private balcony, quality flooring, and stylish décor throughout, and the accommodation comprises entrance hall, open plan living/dining room and fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite, a further double bedroom, and a bathroom.
In addition, the building benefits from a secure entry system, ample parking for residents, and well kept grounds.
On the market with Mov8 Real Estate for a fixed price of £214,400, more details can be found HERE.
Page 1 of 5