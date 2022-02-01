Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Immaculately presented and fully refurbished one-bedroom first floor flat in a sought-after area

Located on the bustling and vibrant Main Street of Davidson's Mains, to the west of the city centre, this modern flat has neutral décor and flooring throughout and was refurbished to a high standard two years ago.

By Gordon Holmes
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:30 pm

Access is gained via a rear-set, shared ground floor entrance, and the flat comprises entrance hall, exceedingly bright and well-proportioned living room with bespoke shelving and a bay window, kitchen with modern units and stylish wood-effect worktops, double bedroom with modern downlighting, and a tastefully finished shower room with contemporary two-piece suite, cubicle with mains rainfall showerhead, and tiled splash walls.

Other features include uPVC double glazed windows, gas central heating, and a secure entry system, while externally, there is unrestricted on-street parking available on the surrounding streets.

On the market with MOV8 Real Estate for offers over £155,000, more details can be found HERE.

Main Street, Davidsons Mains

Living room.

Photo: MOV8

Main Street, Davidsons Mains

Living room.

Photo: MOV8

Main Street, Davidsons Mains

Living room.

Photo: MOV8

Main Street, Davidsons Mains

Living room.

Photo: MOV8

Edinburgh
