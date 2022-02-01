Edinburgh property: Immaculately presented and fully refurbished one-bedroom first floor flat in a sought-after area

Access is gained via a rear-set, shared ground floor entrance, and the flat comprises entrance hall, exceedingly bright and well-proportioned living room with bespoke shelving and a bay window, kitchen with modern units and stylish wood-effect worktops, double bedroom with modern downlighting, and a tastefully finished shower room with contemporary two-piece suite, cubicle with mains rainfall showerhead, and tiled splash walls.

Other features include uPVC double glazed windows, gas central heating, and a secure entry system, while externally, there is unrestricted on-street parking available on the surrounding streets.

On the market with MOV8 Real Estate for offers over £155,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Main Street, Davidsons Mains Living room. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

2. Main Street, Davidsons Mains Living room. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

3. Main Street, Davidsons Mains Living room. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

4. Main Street, Davidsons Mains Living room. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales