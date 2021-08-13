Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Immaculately presented and spacious 2-bedroom flat with lovely mix of modern and period detail

Set on the first floor of a traditional stone-built tenement in the highly sought-after Morningside area, this lovely period property includes tall ceilings, generous room sizes, ornate cornice-work, and varnished wood flooring.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:25 pm

Carefully refurbished throughout with quality fittings and contemporary decor, the accommodation comprises reception hall, impressive living room with bay window, tastefully finished dining kitchen, two well proportioned double bedrooms, generous box room offering flexible use as a potential office, guest room or for additional storage, and an exceptionally styled bathroom with modern suite.

Externally, there is a shared garden to the rear, with zoned and metered street parking to the front and on surrounding streets.

On the market with mov8 Real Estate for offers over £360,000, more details can be found HERE.

