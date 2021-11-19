Edinburgh property: Impressive 4-bedroom mid-terrace family home was once part of a Victorian convent

The impressive property has exceptional storage and flexible accommodation over three levels, with the ground floor comprising vestibule, reception hall, modern WC, living room with stylish decor and focal-point fireplace, breakfasting kitchen with integrated appliances, dining room/double bedroom with direct access to outside, and a versatile single bedroom, currently arranged as a study.

Upstairs, the naturally-lit first floor landing connects to the master bedroom with large built-in cupboards and contemporary en-suite shower room, a modern three-piece family bathroom, and a flexible space, currently set up as a child’s bedroom, while a staircase to the second floor leads to another double bedroom, with built-in wardrobes, large walk-in cupboard, and inspiring views to Arthur’s Seat.

Externally, the property has mature communal gardens to the front and rear and benefits from private residents' parking and a shared bike store.

On the market with Gilson Gray for a fixed price of £380,000, more details can be found HERE.

Mount Alvernia, Liberton Front of property.

Mount Alvernia, Liberton Hall.

Mount Alvernia, Liberton Living room.

Mount Alvernia, Liberton Arranged in an L-shape, the kitchen comes well-appointed with cabinetry and down-lit worktops, framed by mosaic splashbacks.