Edinburgh property: Impressive and grand 2-bedroom flat part of a beautiful converted Victorian house

Created from the conversion and restoration of a fine Victorian period residence a few years ago, this elegant ground floor apartment enjoys a prime location within the highly desirable Murrayfield district of the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:17 pm

Set amidst delightful landscaped grounds, and significantly, well back from the road, the specification is of the highest standards, incorporating many special features and finishes resulting in a very comfortable home.

The main door to the building leads into a lovely foyer with Victorian tiled floor and gives access to the flat which comprises hall, sitting room/dining area with bay window, high quality contemporary kitchen, master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, luxurious bathroom with four-piece suite, and a storage cellar.

Externally, a sweeping drive from an imposing entrance with electric gates leads to the building and there is an allocated private parking space, shared storage shed, and beautifully landscaped shared grounds.

On the market with G J Hunter Solicitors for offers over £440,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Corstorphine Road, Murrayfield

The property sits well back from the road.

Photo: GJ Hunter

2. Corstorphine Road, Murrayfield

Entrance with electric gates.

Photo: GJ Hunter

3. Corstorphine Road, Murrayfield

Main entrance into foyer.

Photo: GJ Hunter

4. Corstorphine Road, Murrayfield

Hall.

Photo: GJ Hunter

