Edinburgh property: Impressive and grand 2-bedroom flat part of a beautiful converted Victorian house

Set amidst delightful landscaped grounds, and significantly, well back from the road, the specification is of the highest standards, incorporating many special features and finishes resulting in a very comfortable home.

The main door to the building leads into a lovely foyer with Victorian tiled floor and gives access to the flat which comprises hall, sitting room/dining area with bay window, high quality contemporary kitchen, master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, luxurious bathroom with four-piece suite, and a storage cellar.

Externally, a sweeping drive from an imposing entrance with electric gates leads to the building and there is an allocated private parking space, shared storage shed, and beautifully landscaped shared grounds.

On the market with G J Hunter Solicitors for offers over £440,000, more details can be found HERE.

