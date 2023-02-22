News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Impressive four bedroom detached Corstorphine bungalow for sale

Superb location on one of Corstorphine’s most desirable residential streets

By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 12:53pm

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this impressive and stylish four bedroom family home in Corstorphine, currently on the market at offers over £685,000.

The property at 51 Traquair Park West has been upgraded and modernised to a high standard by the existing owners and offers highly flexible and immaculately presented accommodation, perfectly suited to the growing family.

To view this property, call selling agent Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

1. 51 Traquair Park West

51 Traquair Park West is currently on the market at offers over £685,000.

2. Stunning en-suite

The impressive principal bedroom's en-suite which comprises a focal shower enclosure, bathtub, heated rail and two piece suite.

3. Kitchen

The stylish dining kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of bespoke contemporary units/co-ordinated worktops and features a range of high spec integrated appliances, beautiful herringbone flooring, breakfast bar/dining area and doors opening directly out to the rear garden.

4. Dining area/ lounge

The kitchen area also includes this lounge area, perfect for relaxing after a big meal!

