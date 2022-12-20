Edinburgh property: Impressive four bedroom upper flat for sale in Murrayfield with grand drawing room and striking fireplace
Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a stunning four bedroom upper flat for sale in Murrayfield.
Currently on the market at offers over £649,000, 11a Murrayfield Avenue is a handsome traditional building within a priority parking area. This main-door double upper villa on first and second floors includes a grand drawing room, four double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom.
Speaking about this impressive property, a spokesperson for selling agent Gilson Gray said: “The villa's private front door opens into a tiled, practical vestibule with space for coat and shoe storage, where a staircase takes you to a first-floor hall. Here you will find the drawing room and the kitchen. The drawing room boasts grand proportions you would expect of a period property and offers wonderfully flexible floorspace for arrangements of lounge furniture and a seated dining area, if desired. The room is illuminated by a trio of recessed west-facing windows and is further enhanced by neutral décor, a fitted carpet, beautifully detailed cornicing, and a striking fireplace.
“Next door in the kitchen, additional space is provided for a casual dining area, and classically styled wall and base cabinets are accompanied by spacious worktops and splashback tiling.
“A staircase from the hall leads to a second-floor landing, where the villa's sleeping accommodation and a bathroom can be accessed. Two of the four double bedrooms, including the principal, have dual-aspect windows and a wealth of built-in storage, whilst one of the others is also supplemented by storage. The front-facing bedrooms also enjoy a leafy open outlook with views of Murrayfield Stadium and the hills in the distance. Finally, the bathroom comprises a bathtub, a separate shower enclosure, and a WC-suite.
“Externally, the villa is accompanied by a good-sized private rear garden, predominantly laid to lawn and bordered by a wealth of leafy trees and shrubbery and partially bordered by walls. A shed provides handy external storage.”
Integrated kitchen appliances comprising a double oven, a hob and an extractor fan will be included in the sale, as well as freestanding goods including a fridge/freezer, cooker, washing machine, and dryer.
To view this property, call 0131 253 2993.