Edinburgh property: Impressive large six bedroom home in Currie on the market
Luxury home provides plenty of space for a large family to live
Our latest Edinburgh property of the week, in conjunction with ESPC, is a large six bedroom detached home for sale in Currie, currently on the market at offers over £650,000.
This property at 396 Lanark Road West boasts 269m² of living space over two floors which include a generous lounge with an attached playroom, an extensive dining kitchen, and up to six bedrooms, two of which are on the ground floor. The property also enjoys a terrace and balcony overlooking the rear garden, mature gardens, a large driveway for up to five cars, an integral garage, gas central heating and double glazing. Proportions like this give tremendous flexibility for a new owner to create their ideal family home and viewing is essential to appreciate the wonderful home properly.
To view this property, through selling agent McEwan Fraser, register for an appointment here.