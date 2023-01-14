Our latest Edinburgh property of the week, in conjunction with ESPC, is a large six bedroom detached home for sale in Currie, currently on the market at offers over £650,000.

This property at 396 Lanark Road West boasts 269m² of living space over two floors which include a generous lounge with an attached playroom, an extensive dining kitchen, and up to six bedrooms, two of which are on the ground floor. The property also enjoys a terrace and balcony overlooking the rear garden, mature gardens, a large driveway for up to five cars, an integral garage, gas central heating and double glazing. Proportions like this give tremendous flexibility for a new owner to create their ideal family home and viewing is essential to appreciate the wonderful home properly.