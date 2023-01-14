News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Impressive large six bedroom home in Currie on the market

Luxury home provides plenty of space for a large family to live

By Kevin Quinn
2 hours ago

Our latest Edinburgh property of the week, in conjunction with ESPC, is a large six bedroom detached home for sale in Currie, currently on the market at offers over £650,000.

This property at 396 Lanark Road West boasts 269m² of living space over two floors which include a generous lounge with an attached playroom, an extensive dining kitchen, and up to six bedrooms, two of which are on the ground floor. The property also enjoys a terrace and balcony overlooking the rear garden, mature gardens, a large driveway for up to five cars, an integral garage, gas central heating and double glazing. Proportions like this give tremendous flexibility for a new owner to create their ideal family home and viewing is essential to appreciate the wonderful home properly.

1. 396 Lanark Road West, Currie

This new and exclusive property, 396 Lanark Road West, Currie, is currently on the market at offers over £650,000.

Photo: ESPC

2. Lounge

The main lounge and the attached playroom extend the full width of the property. Neutrally decorated, the lounge is enhanced by hardwood flooring, a feature fireplace with a gas fire, and French doors opening onto the rear garden and the proportions on offer give tremendous flexibility for a new owner to create their ideal entertaining space.

Photo: ESPC

3. Master bedroom

Bedroom one is the obvious master bedroom and enjoys extensive space for a full suite of bedroom furniture. Two integrated cupboards and a walk-in wardrobe offer extensive storage space.

Photo: ESPC

4. Master_En_Suite-1.jpg

The master bedroom also enjoys access to a large en-suite shower room.

Photo: En-suite

