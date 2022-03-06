The apartment forms part of an elegant secluded building on Oswald Road.

Edinburgh property: In a luxuriously tranquil setting, this impressive 4-bedroom double upper flat offers peace and privacy close to the city centre

With beautiful period features and some modern fixtures and fittings, this main-door double upper villa forms part of a handsome traditional building in the desirable Grange area.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 4:03 pm

Tucked away from the road behind a walled and gated driveway, screened by leafy trees, the property enjoys a private position and the front door, approached via external stairs, opens into a vestibule where a short internal staircase leads to a first floor hall.

The first floor comprises an impressive living/dining room with elegant high ceilings, modern kitchen with breakfast bar, double bedroom with decorative fireplace, and a shower room, while a sweeping staircase with ornate iron balustrades leads to the second floor.

Here, an airy landing with a grand cupola gives access to a dual-aspect master bedroom with impressive surrounds and hill views, a further double bedroom with fireplace, single bedroom, study/dressing room, and a bathroom, accessed from a split-level landing.

Externally, the villa benefits from a double garage (part of a shared garage), as well as additional private residents' parking.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £725,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Oswald Road, Grange

Gated entrance.

2. Oswald Road, Grange

The main door entrance to the property is accessed up a small flight of stairs.

3. Oswald Road, Grange

Entrance hall and staircase.

4. Oswald Road, Grange

Living/dining room.

