Front of building.

Edinburgh property: In a superb location with fantastic panoramic views, this lovely 3-bedroom townhouse is a quirky delight

Spacious end-terraced townhouse, well located within the popular Colinton area and with panoramic views over Colinton Dell to the north, and over majestic mature gardens and the Pentland Hills to the south.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 4:39 pm

Beautifully presented in move-in condition, the property has excellent storage and is formed over four levels as follows:

Ground floor – Entrance hallway, utility room, WC, store rooms; First floor – Living/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room; Second floor – Principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, bathroom; Third floor – Attic room with eaves storage.

Externally, there is a car port for secure off-street parking, and beautiful and well maintained communal gardens and grounds.

On the market with Blackadders for offers over £460,000, more details can be found HERE.

Front door.

Entrance hall.

Entrance hall and staircase.

Rear hall and back door.

