Edinburgh property: In a superb location with fantastic panoramic views, this lovely 3-bedroom townhouse is a quirky delight

Beautifully presented in move-in condition, the property has excellent storage and is formed over four levels as follows:

Ground floor – Entrance hallway, utility room, WC, store rooms; First floor – Living/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room; Second floor – Principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, bathroom; Third floor – Attic room with eaves storage.

Externally, there is a car port for secure off-street parking, and beautiful and well maintained communal gardens and grounds.

On the market with Blackadders for offers over £460,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. West Colinton House, Woodhall Road, Colinton Front door.

2. West Colinton House, Woodhall Road, Colinton Entrance hall.

3. West Colinton House, Woodhall Road, Colinton Entrance hall and staircase.

4. West Colinton House, Woodhall Road, Colinton Rear hall and back door.