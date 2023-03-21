News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
10 minutes ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
1 hour ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Edinburgh property: Large glamorous detached Newcraighall six-bedroom villa with hot tub for sale

Luxurious Newcraighall property complete period features and hot tub

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this glamorous and large six bedroom detached Newcraighall villa currently for sale at offers over £775,000. Redcroft House at Whitehill Road is a substantial detached villa sitting on about three-quarters of an acre of ground. Internally, the main villa offers 255m² of living space and up to five bedrooms over two floors. Externally, there are mature garden grounds, a substantial yard, and several outbuildings. Viewing is highly recommended at this property.

Redcroft House in Newcraighall is a stunning property, currently available for offers over £775,000. There is significant potential for a business to be run from the site. And all furniture is available by separate negotiation.

1. Redcroft House

Redcroft House in Newcraighall is a stunning property, currently available for offers over £775,000. There is significant potential for a business to be run from the site. And all furniture is available by separate negotiation. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The entertaining space is focused on a generous bay-fronted lounge which is naturally bright, boasts plenty of original period features, and has plenty of space for a variety of different furniture arrangements. This will give the new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal reception room.

2. Lounge

The entertaining space is focused on a generous bay-fronted lounge which is naturally bright, boasts plenty of original period features, and has plenty of space for a variety of different furniture arrangements. This will give the new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal reception room. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The palatial master bedroom on the ground floor, which has a dedicated dressing area.

3. Master bedroom

The palatial master bedroom on the ground floor, which has a dedicated dressing area. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Another large and grand double bedroom is on the ground floor.

4. Bedroom two

Another large and grand double bedroom is on the ground floor. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Edinburgh