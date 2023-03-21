Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this glamorous and large six bedroom detached Newcraighall villa currently for sale at offers over £775,000. Redcroft House at Whitehill Road is a substantial detached villa sitting on about three-quarters of an acre of ground. Internally, the main villa offers 255m² of living space and up to five bedrooms over two floors. Externally, there are mature garden grounds, a substantial yard, and several outbuildings. Viewing is highly recommended at this property.