Edinburgh property: Large glamorous detached Newcraighall six-bedroom villa with hot tub for sale
Luxurious Newcraighall property complete period features and hot tub
Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this glamorous and large six bedroom detached Newcraighall villa currently for sale at offers over £775,000. Redcroft House at Whitehill Road is a substantial detached villa sitting on about three-quarters of an acre of ground. Internally, the main villa offers 255m² of living space and up to five bedrooms over two floors. Externally, there are mature garden grounds, a substantial yard, and several outbuildings. Viewing is highly recommended at this property.
Page 1 of 5