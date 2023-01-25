Edinburgh property: Liberton family home with five bedrooms, attic and private gardens on the market
Fabulous extended five-bedroom detached family home on the market
An impressive Edinburgh property boasting five bedrooms is currently on the market for offers over £699,995.
The property at 30 Alnwickhill Road, Liberton, includes an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with integrated appliance and Bi folding doors to rear garden, five double bedrooms, a floored attic, and private front and rear gardens.
A spokesperson for selling agent Warners said: “Warners are delighted to present to market this rarely available stunning five-bedroom detached house, offering spacious and well-proportioned family accommodation over two floors, set within private gardens in a quiet, leafy residential street road in sought-after Liberton. The fantastic property has been extended to create an exceptional family home, mixing stylish and contemporary interiors whilst retaining timeless period features.”
To view this property, call 0131 668 0442 or email [email protected]