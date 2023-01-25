Fabulous extended five-bedroom detached family home on the market

An impressive Edinburgh property boasting five bedrooms is currently on the market for offers over £699,995.

The property at 30 Alnwickhill Road, Liberton, includes an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with integrated appliance and Bi folding doors to rear garden, five double bedrooms, a floored attic, and private front and rear gardens.

A spokesperson for selling agent Warners said: “Warners are delighted to present to market this rarely available stunning five-bedroom detached house, offering spacious and well-proportioned family accommodation over two floors, set within private gardens in a quiet, leafy residential street road in sought-after Liberton. The fantastic property has been extended to create an exceptional family home, mixing stylish and contemporary interiors whilst retaining timeless period features.”

