Edinburgh property: Light and spacious 3-bedroom first floor quayside apartment with private balcony and extensive terrace

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, open-plan living/dining room and kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms, utility cupboard, and a shower room.

Highlights of the property include a spacious terrace, balcony, views towards Leith Docks, and contemporary flooring and lighting throughout, while there is also double glazing, gas central heating, excellent storage provision, and both main door and floor level secured entry.

In addition, the development also provides a lift service, large communal garden, allocated space in the secured underground parking, visitor spaces, and a shared bike store.

On the market with MOV8 Real Estate for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Portland Row, Newhaven The long hall gives access throughout and features the secured entry system and three built-in store cupboards, one of which serves as a utility cupboard housing a washing machine. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

2. Portland Row, Newhaven The corner-aspect open plan public room has ample space for both lounge and dining furniture and gives access to the private balcony and the terrace. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

3. Portland Row, Newhaven Lounge/dining room/kitchen. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

4. Portland Row, Newhaven Lounge/dining room/kitchen. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales