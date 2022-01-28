Edinburgh property: Located in a B-listed Victorian building, this stylish 2-bedroom flat has easy access to the high street and beach

The seaside home further boasts on-trend contemporary interiors, stylish accommodation, and inspiring elevated views.

Accessed via a secure communal entrance and telephone entry system, the flat's front door opens on the first floor with stairs leading directly to the second level and the accommodation which comprises reception hall with storage, living/dining room with bow window, classic monochrome design kitchen, two charming double bedrooms, study room, and a contemporary three-piece bathroom.

Externally, to the rear is a lovely shared garden enclosed by a stone wall and leafy greens, which includes a summerhouse/garden office, external coal store, planting areas, and a sunny manicured lawn.

On the market with Warners for offers over £315,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Marlborough Street, Portobello Hall. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. Marlborough Street, Portobello Living room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. Marlborough Street, Portobello Living room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. Marlborough Street, Portobello Kitchen. Photo: Warners Photo Sales