Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Located in a B-listed Victorian building, this stylish 2-bedroom flat has easy access to the high street and beach

Forming part of a B-listed Victorian terrace with characterful Jacobean detailing, this spacious second-floor flat boasts an unparalleled location in desirable Portobello, just a stone's throw from the picturesque golden beach and the area's thriving amenities.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:26 pm

The seaside home further boasts on-trend contemporary interiors, stylish accommodation, and inspiring elevated views.

Accessed via a secure communal entrance and telephone entry system, the flat's front door opens on the first floor with stairs leading directly to the second level and the accommodation which comprises reception hall with storage, living/dining room with bow window, classic monochrome design kitchen, two charming double bedrooms, study room, and a contemporary three-piece bathroom.

Externally, to the rear is a lovely shared garden enclosed by a stone wall and leafy greens, which includes a summerhouse/garden office, external coal store, planting areas, and a sunny manicured lawn.

On the market with Warners for offers over £315,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Marlborough Street, Portobello

