Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Lovely three-bedroom main door flat in popular conservation area would make an idyllic family home

A delightful and attractively presented main door ground floor villa in walk-in condition.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:55 pm

The property is located in The Grange conservation area, often regarded as one of Edinburgh' s most desirable and coveted residential districts, about a mile south of the city centre.

The generous accommodation comprises a lovely central reception hall, south facing sitting room with bay window and feature marble fireplace, generously proportioned fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, three double bedrooms (one currently used as a dining room), study/bedroom four, and a modern tiled bathroom.

Externally, there is a single garage on neighbouring Grange Crescent and there are private gardens to the south, east and north of the property.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

Entrance from street.

Main door entrance to property.

Vestibule.

Hall.

