Edinburgh property: Magnificent 5-bedroom link-terraced house dates from the early 18th century and is virtually unique in the area

Internally, the property boasts generous and flexible accommodation over three floors with the potential to convert and adapt spaces to suit the purchaser.

The ground floor comprises living room with attached utility area and access to the rear garden, two bedrooms (one with direct access to the rear garden), shower room, and a large cupboard.

Climbing the original stone staircase, the first floor features a large sitting room with attached kitchen, master bedroom with integrated wardrobes and floor to ceiling sash window, and a family bathroom, while an original wooden staircase leads to the third floor and two further large double bedrooms, both with integrated storage.

Externally, the property has been maintained to an exacting standard and features a low maintenance walled rear garden with a summer house/garden office.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

