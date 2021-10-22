King's Stables Lane, Grassmarket.

Edinburgh property: Modern and stylish one-bedroom mews house in the historic heart of the city with castle views from balcony

A unique and stunning end terraced mews house in the Capital’s historic Grassmarket, within walking distance of all the amenities and attractions of the city centre and Old Town.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:46 pm

The impressive, contemporary interior is complemented by quality fixtures and fittings and offers bright, stylish and generously proportioned accommodation throughout.

The living space comprises a superb open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room and shower room on the ground floor, and a spacious double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room on the upper level, along with a mezzanine study/living area with Juliet balcony.

One particular feature is the view of Edinburgh Castle from the balcony, and the property also has an allocated parking space in a secure, covered car park.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £310,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. King's Stables Lane, Grassmarket

Entrance to property.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

2. King's Stables Lane, Grassmarket

Living area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

3. King's Stables Lane, Grassmarket

Open plan living and dining area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

4. King's Stables Lane, Grassmarket

Open plan living and dining area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

