The property at 5 Marchfield Park consists of a five bedroom detached villa and two bedroom flat.

Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a versatile five bedroom detached villa in Davidson’s Mains which features an additional self contained two bedroom flat. The spacious property at 5 Marchfield Park is currently on the market at offers over £855,000, and also includes three bathrooms and a jacuzzi.

Speaking about this desirable property, a spokesperson for selling agent Campbell Smith said: “Enjoying a large corner plot within a cul-de-sac setting, this versatile home is perfectly placed for easy access to the city centre and excellent schools, both private and public. The well proportioned accommodation comprises; a welcoming reception hall, lovely large dual aspect sitting room, stylish fitted kitchen with granite work tops, dining room with patio doors, laundry, downstairs shower room and a cloakroom.

"Upstairs consists of a particularly spacious master bedroom with an en-suite wc and jacuzzi plus access to a generous balcony ideal for entertaining and relaxing, four further double bedrooms and a most attractive family bathroom with a white three piece suite including a tub.

The living room.

“The integral self contained ground floor flat has been used as a divorced son's pad, a granny flat and has generated income via short term lets. It could easily be used for teenagers, an office or consulting space. The property benefits from gas central heating, just having a new boiler installed, plus there is double glazing. The lovely front garden is grassed with mature trees, whilst the rear garden is enclosed, has a deck and is hard landscaped for ease of maintenance. There is also a single garage with a four car paviour driveway.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2560.

The large kitchen area.

The back garden.

One of the seven bedrooms.