Edinburgh property: One-bedroom main door flat in prestigious address with exclusive access to nine acres of private gardens

Within close walking distance of all the amenities and attractions of the city centre, the flat is bright and well proportioned and comprises main door with entrance vestibule, lovely sitting/dining room, kitchen, double bedroom, and bathroom with four-piece suite.

Externally, to the front of the property is a private patio area with a cellar, while residents also have access, on payment of an annual fee, to the wonderful Regent Gardens, the largest private gardens in Edinburgh, which offer around nine acres of grounds, including a tennis court and pitch and putt course.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £280,000, more details can be found HERE.

