Main door entrance.

Edinburgh property: One-bedroom main door flat in prestigious address with exclusive access to nine acres of private gardens

Located in a highly sought after residential area on an impressive terrace, this delightful one bedroom main door flat forms part of a handsome Georgian building.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:08 pm

Within close walking distance of all the amenities and attractions of the city centre, the flat is bright and well proportioned and comprises main door with entrance vestibule, lovely sitting/dining room, kitchen, double bedroom, and bathroom with four-piece suite.

Externally, to the front of the property is a private patio area with a cellar, while residents also have access, on payment of an annual fee, to the wonderful Regent Gardens, the largest private gardens in Edinburgh, which offer around nine acres of grounds, including a tennis court and pitch and putt course.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £280,000, more details can be found HERE.

Royal Terrace, Calton

Front of building.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Royal Terrace, Calton

Hall.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Royal Terrace, Calton

Sitting / dining room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Royal Terrace, Calton

Sitting / dining room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

