Edinburgh property: Outstanding 5-star guest house with 6 en-suite bedrooms would make amazing family home

The property is currently operating as a five-star guest house, however, it could easily be converted into a stunning residential home, subject to obtaining the necessary permissions.

The spacious, superbly bright and generously proportioned accommodation is set over three floors and is in absolute turn-key condition.

Immaculately styled and presented, it comprises vestibule, hallway, drawing room, library/bar, media room/study, kitchen, orangery dining area, utility room, two ground floor WCs, and six double bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities.

Externally, to the rear is an expansive mature garden with a versatile summer house, currently used as a gym, and off-street parking for three cars is available immediately to the front of the property.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £925,000, more details can be found HERE.

