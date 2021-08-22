Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Outstanding 5-star guest house with 6 en-suite bedrooms would make amazing family home

This truly exceptional linked villa with landscaped gardens is located in the desirable residential area of Newington, just to the south of the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:07 pm

The property is currently operating as a five-star guest house, however, it could easily be converted into a stunning residential home, subject to obtaining the necessary permissions.

The spacious, superbly bright and generously proportioned accommodation is set over three floors and is in absolute turn-key condition.

Immaculately styled and presented, it comprises vestibule, hallway, drawing room, library/bar, media room/study, kitchen, orangery dining area, utility room, two ground floor WCs, and six double bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities.

Externally, to the rear is an expansive mature garden with a versatile summer house, currently used as a gym, and off-street parking for three cars is available immediately to the front of the property.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £925,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Dalkeith Road, Newington

Hall and staircase.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

2. Dalkeith Road, Newington

Drawing room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

3. Dalkeith Road, Newington

Study / Media room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

4. Dalkeith Road, Newington

Library / Bar.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

