Edinburgh property: Quirky and colourful 2-bedroom cottage with gorgeous garden

The fabulous and adaptable accommodation comprises open plan sitting room and dining room, under stair snug, modern fitted kitchen, two excellent sized double bedrooms, and a modern bathroom with white suite.

There is a beautifully maintained cottage garden to the rear, which is south facing and completely enclosed, and the property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

On the market with Cameron Stephen & Co for offers over £185,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Old Dalkeith Road, Liberton Sitting / dining room. Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co Buy photo

2. Old Dalkeith Road, Liberton Sitting / dining room. Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co Buy photo

3. Old Dalkeith Road, Liberton Sitting / dining room. Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co Buy photo

4. Old Dalkeith Road, Liberton Dining area / under stair snug. Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co Buy photo