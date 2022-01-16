Edinburgh property: Rare chance to own a sought-after Victorian villa on Joppa’s promenade, with panoramic sea views

This splendid mid terrace family home enjoys generous sized rooms with high ceilings and tall windows to create a great feeling of light and space throughout, and while all modern comforts are provided, lovely period style features include ornate cornice work, bay windows and feature fireplaces.

The fine interior comprises mosaic tiled entrance vestibule, hallway with large storage cupboard, living room, dining/family room with French door to garden, white gloss fitted kitchen, upper landing lit by cupola, four double bedrooms, and a shower room on each floor.

Externally, a well stocked patio garden to the front faces onto the promenade, while a fully enclosed and easy to maintain rear garden catches the best of the sun. Off-street parking is available on the driveway, which is accessed from the cobblestoned lane running along the rear of the property, from where a gate leads into the rear garden.

On the market with Warners for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

