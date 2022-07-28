Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brought to the market by Simpson & Marwick, the three-bedroom New Town garden flat is available for offers over £575,000.

The home is located in sought-after South-East Circus Place, and is within walking distance of Princes Street and George Street and a stone’s throw away from Stockbridge and a variety of amenities and attractions.

The property benefits from a private front and back patio with French doors leading out from the kitchen into a south facing fully enclosed garden oasis.

A Georgian main door property in one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious areas has hit the market.

Among the property’s most striking features is its period structures, including an old stone cooking range and fireplace in the kitchen.

Katie Macdonald, Simpson & Marwick Director of Property Sales, said: “I adore this property, when I first walked in and out into the garden, I knew it would be popular as it’s a rare find in such a perfect location.

“The interior of the property is in great condition with all fitted floor coverings, integrated appliances, fittings and fixtures included in the sale price.

“The rooms in the property boast large windows allowing for a light and airy ambience with neutral tones carried throughout – making it easy for the next owner to tailor to their own taste.”

The apartment is ideally designed for practical family life and is comprised of a sitting room which can also be used as a superb double bedroom, a large well-equipped kitchen/dining/family room, two sizable bedrooms, contemporary bathroom and private garden.

Katie added: “This New Town apartment really is the complete package and such a unique property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.”

The seller, who has lived in the property for over 10 years, said: “Having your own private front and back door and garden in Stockbridge feels truly unique in such a vibrant area.

“The front section of the property has been carpeted for a cosy feel and the main bedroom and kitchen are maple and pine floorboards for a bright clean finish. “The bathroom is very modern with a luxurious, deep Duravit bath and newly fitted power shower.