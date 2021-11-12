Edinburgh property: Rare opportunity to own an iconic A-listed flat within William Playfair’s historic Eastern Entrance to the New Town

The property offers spacious accommodation in a superb city centre location, a short stroll from St James Quarter, and is in good decorative order throughout.

Entered via a private, gated front garden and patio, a wide entrance hallway has stairs leading to the lower floor and a door to the principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room.

The lower level offers a second double bedroom with dressing room off, a shower room, and a superb open plan living/dining room with modern fitted kitchen.

On the market with Deans Properties for offers over £395,000, more details can be found HERE.

