Edinburgh property: Rare opportunity to own an iconic A-listed flat within William Playfair’s historic Eastern Entrance to the New Town

The property offers spacious accommodation in a superb city centre location, a short stroll from St James Quarter, and is in good decorative order throughout.
Entered via a private, gated front garden and patio, a wide entrance hallway has stairs leading to the lower floor and a door to the principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room.
The lower level offers a second double bedroom with dressing room off, a shower room, and a superb open plan living/dining room with modern fitted kitchen.
On the market with Deans Properties for offers over £395,000, more details can be found HERE.