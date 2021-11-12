Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Rare opportunity to own an iconic A-listed flat within William Playfair’s historic Eastern Entrance to the New Town

Forming part of an impressive A-Listed building, this two-bedroom main door flat is within William Playfair's historic Eastern Entrance to the New Town development, or Calton Scheme, of 1820, designed to offer high-quality private housing.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:39 pm

The property offers spacious accommodation in a superb city centre location, a short stroll from St James Quarter, and is in good decorative order throughout.

Entered via a private, gated front garden and patio, a wide entrance hallway has stairs leading to the lower floor and a door to the principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room.

The lower level offers a second double bedroom with dressing room off, a shower room, and a superb open plan living/dining room with modern fitted kitchen.

On the market with Deans Properties for offers over £395,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Leopold Place, New Town

Private gated front garden and patio.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Leopold Place, New Town

Private main door.

Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales

3. Leopold Place, New Town

Entrance hall.

Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales

4. Leopold Place, New Town

Principal bedroom.

Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales
EdinburghSt James Quarter
Next Page
Page 1 of 5