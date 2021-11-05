Edinburgh property: Rare to the market, this 2-bedroom lodge cottage is packed with historic charm

Easter Duddingston Lodge is a period cottage, built before 1850, that originally belonged to the Jenner estate and once formed part of the square of Easter Duddingston village. An award-winning restoration brought it back to life in the 1990s and the cottage is nestled in a walled garden, flanked by mature trees filled with wildlife.

This stunning character property has been tastefully decorated with contemporary fittings throughout, whilst still retaining period charm with its sanded real wood flooring, Belfast sink and sash & case windows.

The accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, lounge with ample space for small dining table, well–equipped kitchen with space for washing machine and fridge freezer, master double bedroom with integrated storage, further bedroom with integrated storage, shower room, and an attic.

Externally the property boasts a private walled rear garden making it perfect for outdoor entertaining and there is also a beautifully kept walled garden to the front which is laid to lawn with a lovely patio area.

On the market with Warners for offers over £285,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Easter Duddington Lodge, Joppa Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. Easter Duddington Lodge, Joppa Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. Easter Duddington Lodge, Joppa Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. Easter Duddington Lodge, Joppa Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales