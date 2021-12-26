Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Rarely available 3-bedroom duplex garden flat with period features and private south-facing garden

A delightful garden flat set over two levels and situated within the highly desirable Bruntsfield district, within walking distance of the city centre and the open spaces of both Bruntsfield Links and the Meadows.

Sunday, 26th December 2021, 4:00 pm

The move-in accommodation comprises shared secured entry with communal vestibule, reception hall featuring Italian tiled flooring, elegant large drawing room with original period features including shutter bay window, intricate cornice work and handsome fireplace, well-presented dining room with small mezzanine, currently used as further guest accommodation, fitted kitchen with door to garden, generously proportioned double bedroom, contemporary bathroom, further bedroom with fitted storage, third bedroom with separate study area, and utility room with stairs to communal vestibule.

Externally, there is a private garden to the front, and a private, enclosed south-facing garden to rear set over two levels with patio area for outside dining.

On the market with Gillespie Macandrew for offers over £480,000, more details can be found HERE.

