Edinburgh property: Recently renovated 4-bedroom home was featured on Channel 4’s ‘Love It or List It’, and has an interesting location

Located in Joppa to the east of the city, this original and distinctive property sits at the entrance to Portobello Cemetery, and was designed by the renowned Scottish architect Robert Paterson.

The exquisite accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, vestibule with original door pull bell, inner hallway, living room with quadruple bay windows and original fireplace, stylishly designed and recently fitted kitchen with seating area in recess, dining room with French doors out to decked area in garden, double bedroom, and a shower room.

The upper level features three double bedrooms, one with views of the Firth of Forth and a new en-suite bathroom, and one with an en-suite shower room.

Externally, the front and side garden are mainly laid to lawn with a vegetable plot area, while the enclosed rear garden, created by a landscape architect, includes raised flower beds, a decked area, and a moon arch leading to a greenhouse and outbuilding with power supply. In addition, recently fitted gates lead to a private driveway with a private electric car charging point.

On the market with Annan Solicitors and Estate Agents for offers over £540,000, more details can be found HERE.

