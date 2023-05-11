Edinburgh property: Roomy four-bed house and garden would make fantastic home

The home is entered via a welcoming porch which leads to a bright hall with a full-height cupboard and separate under-stair storage. Its living room has an abundance of natural light, thanks to large Velux windows, and flows into a fantastic sunroom with sliding doors leading to a patio and a large south-facing garden.

The garden also has a sunhouse, which could be turned into a reading room or home office, gate access to adjacent parkland, and a garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home’s contemporary kitchen is complemented by sleek wooden units and adjoins a dining room which provides a great space for entertaining. A downstairs bathroom here is located off the hall.

Sunroom with sliding doors accesses the garden

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned double bedrooms, with the master benefitting from a generous ensuite with shower, and splendid views of Edinburgh Castle and the characterful city skyline.

An adjacent family bathroom completes the property’s impressive inventory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 West Ferryfield, Inverleith, EH5 2PT. Offers over £475,000. Marketed by Warners

Large Velux windows afford the home’s stylish living room lots of natural light