Edinburgh property: Seriously stylish 4-bedroom duplex garden flat in the city centre, filled with Instagrammable design details

This light-filled property has recently been extensively renovated, combining its rich historical context with sensitive modern interventions and details, and boasting a richly creative interior design specification, showcasing key period features such as intricate cornice work, original window shutters, stripped pine doors and an expansive bay window, to their best effect.

The accommodation comprises spacious light-filled living room, large master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, elegant fully fitted kitchen with ample space for dining, three further double bedrooms (one currently used as a home office), large box room, pristine bathroom, and separate shower room.

The master bedroom opens out to a private courtyard with ample space for outdoor seating and dining, while the property also has access to a large sun-filled shared back garden.

On the market with Fraser Brooks & Co for offers over £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

