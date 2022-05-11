Edinburgh property: Set in a prime area, this elegant 2-bedroom flat boasts wonderful period features, stunning views and a private garden

The property is accessed via a well maintained shared entrance and private stair with a spacious landing, ideal for home working.

Internally, it is beautifully presented throughout and offers bright and generously proportioned accommodation comprising hallway, spacious sitting room with wood burning stove, charming tower dining room, modern kitchen with integrated appliances, double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, second double bedroom with dual aspect, and a family bathroom with separate shower.

Externally, the property has a delightful, sunny landscaped garden to the rear of the house with a paved seating area and garden shed, and there is private driveway parking to the front.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

