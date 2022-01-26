Edinburgh property: Sleek and chic in design, this one-bedroom flat is a fantastic starter home for a savvy first-time buyer

A shared stairwell leads to the flat's front door, where you are welcomed by a high-ceilinged hall with built-in storage. A wonderfully bright and spacious open-plan living and dining room features an Edinburgh Press and fitted wall shelving, while the seamlessly-adjoined kitchen is fitted with contemporary, gloss-white cabinetry, a wood-styled worktop, neutral splashback tiling, and neatly integrated appliances.

The flat's good-sized double bedroom across the hall is attractively presented with pastel-blue décor, plush fitted carpet, and a large built-in wardrobe, while the stylish, contemporary shower room features a deluxe walk-in enclosure with rainfall shower head.

Externally, the flat is accompanied by a shared garden, and parking is conveniently unrestricted.

On the market with Clancys for offers over £147,500, more details can be found HERE.

1. Stewart Terrace, Gorgie Hall. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales

2. Stewart Terrace, Gorgie Living / dining room / kitchen. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales

3. Stewart Terrace, Gorgie Living room. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales

4. Stewart Terrace, Gorgie Living / dining room. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales