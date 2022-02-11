Edinburgh property: Sleek and modern, this recently refurbished one-bedroom flat is a truly Instagrammable find

This outstanding flat represents a superb investment opportunity for a cash purchaser. It has been the subject of a comprehensive refurbishment programme over the course of the last few months and has been sympathetically renovated, with meticulous attention paid to detail.

The décor is beautiful in every respect, featuring a number of innovative and stylish design elements, including white gloss laminate flooring throughout.

The main living area, which falls naturally into distinct leisure, dining and cooking zones, enjoys a bright west facing aspect, a pleasant leafy outlook and a quiet setting to the rear of the building, with the well appointed, recently installed kitchen featuring base and wall mounted units, a slimline breakfast bar and industrial detailing.

The elegant bedroom is a comfortable double with a feature mantelpiece and the accommodation is completed by a lavishly appointed shower room and an equally sumptuous separate WC compartment.

Further benefits include gas central heating with designer radiators, double glazing, a lovely sunny communal garden, and unrestricted on street parking.

On the market with Warners for offers over £115,000, more details can be found HERE.

