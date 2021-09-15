Edinburgh property: Spacious 4-bedroom duplex flat in converted school building is a truly special and unique home

The property offers particularly bright and versatile family accommodation, fitted with high quality contemporary fixtures and fittings throughout, and is situated within easy walking distance of a wide variety of local amenities.

The stunning living space comprises generous triple aspect sitting room/dining room, stylish open plan kitchen with all appliances, mezzanine gallery ideal for home working, four double bedrooms, family bathroom, and additional shower room.

In addition, the flat benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, while there is a communal bike store and residents' permit parking.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £575,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh Main entrance to building. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Photo Sales

2. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh Open plan living room / dining area. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Photo Sales

3. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh Living area. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Photo Sales

4. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh Dining area. Photo: Simpson & Marwick Photo Sales