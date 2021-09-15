The flat forms part of a former school building.

Edinburgh property: Spacious 4-bedroom duplex flat in converted school building is a truly special and unique home

Forming part of a beautifully converted Victorian ‘B Listed’ school building, this impressive ground floor duplex apartment is ideally located in the heart of Marchmont, close to the Meadows.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:19 pm

The property offers particularly bright and versatile family accommodation, fitted with high quality contemporary fixtures and fittings throughout, and is situated within easy walking distance of a wide variety of local amenities.

The stunning living space comprises generous triple aspect sitting room/dining room, stylish open plan kitchen with all appliances, mezzanine gallery ideal for home working, four double bedrooms, family bathroom, and additional shower room.

In addition, the flat benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, while there is a communal bike store and residents' permit parking.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £575,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh

Main entrance to building.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

2. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh

Open plan living room / dining area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

3. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh

Living area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

4. Marchmont Crescent, Edinburgh

Dining area.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

